Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 19,156 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,466,418 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.16% of Regions Financial worth $32,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,159,000 after buying an additional 311,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,734,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,021,000 after buying an additional 472,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,185,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,433,000 after buying an additional 137,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $215,030,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of RF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,561,411. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

