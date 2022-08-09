Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.05% of Constellation Brands worth $22,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Constellation Brands by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock traded up $8.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,227. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock worth $391,613,819. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.