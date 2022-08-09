Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 963 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $40,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,491,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,626,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.70. 93,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,283,663. The stock has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.50. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.