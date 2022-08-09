Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $34.08 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $34,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 46,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $693,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 514.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 45,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $7.02 on Tuesday, reaching $430.88. The company had a trading volume of 19,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $418.26 and its 200 day moving average is $426.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.