Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.08% of Williams Companies worth $31,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,925,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

