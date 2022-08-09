Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $45,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,576,000 after acquiring an additional 381,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,428,000 after acquiring an additional 395,484 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,673,000 after acquiring an additional 128,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,459,000 after acquiring an additional 109,110 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,425,202 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
S&P Global Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.02. 19,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.36.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
