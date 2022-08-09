Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 401,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.12% of Eversource Energy worth $35,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ES traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.63. The stock had a trading volume of 20,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.80.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

