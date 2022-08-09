Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,369 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 12,918 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in BP were worth $27,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 1,146.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 57.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 500 ($6.04) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

BP Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BP traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 324,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,613,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $34.30.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.3604 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. BP’s payout ratio is -36.86%.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.