Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 3,401 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 2.1% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $72,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Deere & Company by 2,797.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after buying an additional 175,195 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,447,000 after purchasing an additional 90,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.56.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $344.65. 24,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,265. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.51. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

