Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 16,892.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Vaxart Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vaxart stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. 17,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,242. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $533.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxart

About Vaxart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,617,000 after purchasing an additional 90,272 shares in the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

