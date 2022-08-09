Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 16,892.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.
Vaxart Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Vaxart stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. 17,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,242. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $533.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
About Vaxart
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
