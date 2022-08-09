Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Up 5.8%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.42. 2,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 148,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 5.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter worth $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 67,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.