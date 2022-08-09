Verasity Achieves Market Capitalization of $67.09 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $67.09 million and approximately $21.82 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000790 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000740 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00064490 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.