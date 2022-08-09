Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 169.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 571,139 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Vericel worth $34,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vericel by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,809,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,420,000 after purchasing an additional 307,755 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 54.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,250,000 after purchasing an additional 918,299 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 785,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after acquiring an additional 66,771 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vericel to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -82.89 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

