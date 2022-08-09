Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,110 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.24% of Verisk Analytics worth $419,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 60.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $199.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $370,526.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,092,081.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,545 shares of company stock worth $31,474,227. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

