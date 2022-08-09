Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Veritex has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Veritex to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Veritex Stock Performance

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. Veritex has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 35.73%. Veritex’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VBTX. Raymond James cut Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Insider Activity at Veritex

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $193,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,806.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terry Earley acquired 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $193,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,806.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Veritex by 19.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,585,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,679,000 after buying an additional 428,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,602,000 after buying an additional 328,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veritex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,365,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,448,000 after purchasing an additional 178,482 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter valued at $4,231,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Veritex by 26.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 497,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after purchasing an additional 104,687 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

