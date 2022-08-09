Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.68

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 1210319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Verona Pharma Trading Up 81.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $759.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,841,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

