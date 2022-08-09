Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Gap Down to $13.98

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.98, but opened at $9.75. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 496,012 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VTNR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Vertex Energy Trading Down 42.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $40.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $738,360.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,845.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $738,360.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,845.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $514,708.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,625.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,995 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,105,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Energy by 482.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Further Reading

