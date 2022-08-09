Vetri (VLD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.00

Vetri (VLD) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, Vetri has traded down 43.9% against the dollar. One Vetri coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vetri has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vetri Coin Profile

Vetri (CRYPTO:VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vetri is vetri.global. The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

