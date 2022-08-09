Viacoin (VIA) Market Cap Tops $4.40 Million

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $1,722.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00020736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00255223 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000741 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002295 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

