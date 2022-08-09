Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $194.65. The company had a trading volume of 18,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,392. The company has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $234.68.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

