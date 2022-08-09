Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in PayPal by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 108,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,643,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.35. The company had a trading volume of 127,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,308,475. The stock has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

