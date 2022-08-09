Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 110.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 1,260,538 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.75. 55,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,122. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.88. The company has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

