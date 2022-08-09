Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,268 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.35. 43,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,712,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

