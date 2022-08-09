Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2022

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFFGet Rating) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VFF. Raymond James decreased their price target on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Village Farms International from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Village Farms International Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 24,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,668. The stock has a market cap of $257.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 2.90. Village Farms International has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $10.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Farms International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 687.8% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 137,550 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 211,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.