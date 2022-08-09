Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VFF. Raymond James decreased their price target on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Village Farms International from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 24,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,668. The stock has a market cap of $257.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 2.90. Village Farms International has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $10.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 687.8% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 137,550 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 211,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

