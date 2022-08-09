Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Up 1.4 %

NCZ stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 71,768 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 550,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

