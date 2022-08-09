Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) PT Raised to $21.00 at Cowen

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 3.8 %

VSH traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.74. 16,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,058. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $863.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vishay Intertechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

