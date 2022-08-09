Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.94. Approximately 8,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 49,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Vitalhub Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$107.40 million and a PE ratio of -37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.94.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.