Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.94. Approximately 8,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 49,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.
Separately, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Vitalhub Stock Up 1.4 %
The firm has a market cap of C$107.40 million and a PE ratio of -37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.94.
About Vitalhub
Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.
