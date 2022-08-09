Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Gap Up to $8.70

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $9.02. Vivid Seats shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 2,613 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.