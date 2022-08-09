VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,418 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in VMware by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VMware by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in VMware by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in VMware by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,766,440 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $436,455,000 after purchasing an additional 796,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $117.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.31. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMW. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.91.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

