VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,220 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,766,440 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $436,455,000 after acquiring an additional 796,972 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMware Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $117.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.31. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.