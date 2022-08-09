Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.50. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Volta in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Volta in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

Volta Price Performance

Shares of Volta stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Volta has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $14.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Volta will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Volta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Volta during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Volta during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Volta

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

