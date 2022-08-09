Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $103.08 million and approximately $13.63 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for about $4.31 or 0.00018607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

