W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.4 %

WRB opened at $62.05 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $72.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 1,434 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after buying an additional 1,706,413 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

