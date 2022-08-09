Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010,669 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 63,144 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Walmart worth $299,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $127.61 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $349.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

