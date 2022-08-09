Waltonchain (WTC) Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $23.21 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
Waltonchain Coin Profile
WTC is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,606,142 coins and its circulating supply is 80,630,930 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.
Buying and Selling Waltonchain
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.