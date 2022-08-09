Warburg Research Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €103.00 Price Target

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) has been given a €103.00 ($105.10) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Price Performance

ETR CWC traded down €0.40 ($0.41) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €82.00 ($83.67). 1,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €90.86. The company has a market cap of $589.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €75.00 ($76.53) and a 1-year high of €132.40 ($135.10).

About CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

