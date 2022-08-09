Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Warrior Met Coal has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 69.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Warrior Met Coal has a payout ratio of 4.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $5.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

In related news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at $222,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 67,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

