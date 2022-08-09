WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,102,000 after purchasing an additional 90,680 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,085,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $192.82 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.36.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.