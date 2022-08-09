WealthShield Partners LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $968,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $239.05 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

