WealthShield Partners LLC Has $664,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 294,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,064 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.06.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

