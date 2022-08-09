WealthShield Partners LLC Takes $612,000 Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,129.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,920.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $174,000.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

