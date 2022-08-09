Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires 14,250 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 140.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on F shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,482,136. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

