Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires 3,836 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,115 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,868,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

