Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $1,679,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,467,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,466,439.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $1,679,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,467,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,466,439.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 605,444 shares of company stock valued at $91,918,805. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $12.54 on Tuesday, reaching $170.40. 96,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,604,140. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.04 and a 200 day moving average of $152.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

