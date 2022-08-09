Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys 500 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,940 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.88. 404,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,873,068. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

