Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.3% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.11. 49,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,392. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $234.68.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

