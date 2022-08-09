Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills Price Performance

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $77.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,303. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

