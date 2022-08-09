Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,812 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

CSCO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 262,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,357,860. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

