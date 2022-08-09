Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $733,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after acquiring an additional 752,817 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $80,223,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after acquiring an additional 478,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,332,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,085,000 after acquiring an additional 408,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.91.

DUK stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.72. 70,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.76%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

