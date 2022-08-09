Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $923,000 Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 24.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 66.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.
Universal Electronics Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of UEIC stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,991. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $53.07.
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
