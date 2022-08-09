Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $923,000 Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 24.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 66.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Universal Electronics Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of UEIC stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,991. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $53.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UEIC shares. StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.